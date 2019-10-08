Goggin, Lois Geraldine "Gerry"

92, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Gerry was born on June 6, 1927 in St. Louis, the daughter of Hilbert P. Phelps and Iva Deckard Phelps. On October 25, 1947 she was united in marriage to William Eugene Goggin who preceded her in passing.

Gerry was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and hosted all the family gatherings for as long as she was able. She will be remembered for her beautiful pies and her home made biscuits and gravy. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Her last trip with her loving husband was for their 50th anniversary when they traveled to Ireland!

Garry is survived by her three daughters: Judy Busch and Lee of Kennesaw, GA; Patricia Christian and Alan of Demotte, IN; Catherine Schuette and Bill of Columbia; one brother: Eddie Phelps of Paradise, TX; one brother-in-law: Gerald Angel of Ellington; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three sisters: Maxine Rosser; LaVerne Angel and Leota Lundry.

Services: Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. October 9, 2019 with funeral services at Noon at Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Memorial park Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the in the care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.