Standing, Lois Hartnagel

Lois Ann (Hartnagel) Standing, 85, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Webster Groves, Mo. Born Nov. 26, 1934, in St. Louis, the daughter of Wesley and Catherine Lang Hartnagel, she attended Buder and Mallinckrodt schools and graduated from Southwest High School.

She worked at Ralston Purina and attended Washington University, then transferred to the University of Missouri School of Journalism, studying advertising and leading to a long career in publishing.

She married Godfrey R. "Kip" Standing, of North Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 16, 1957. They had two daughters and celebrated their 60th anniversary before his death in 2017.

Survivors include daughters, Catherine Standing Dunkin (Carter) and Kelly Standing; one grandchild, Elizabeth Joy ("Libby") Regnier Pedersen (Jorgen); brother Robert Hartnagel (Joy) of Dallas, Texas, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services: A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ignite Theatre Co., 3510 Giles Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63116.