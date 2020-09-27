1/1
Lois Helen Vahle
1929 - 2020
Vahle, Lois Helen

age 91, of St. Louis, MO, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. in Laclede Grove Senior Service in Webster Grove, MO.

Lois was born January 6, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Herman A. and Leona C. Dedert Vahle.

Lois had a 45 year career as a nurse at Barnes Hospital.

Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn Vahle of Quincy and Anna Anderson of St. Louis, MO; nine nieces and nephews; and 13 great nieces and nephews.

Services: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery with Rev. Bill Wilson and Rev. Andrew Dinger officiating. Please bring a mask if you are planning on attending the service. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois. Memorials: Timothy Lutheran Church - St. Louis, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church - Quincy, or the Alzheimer's Association. www.hansenspear.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
