Mueller, Lois Jane

86, of New Haven, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hermann Area District Hospital, Hermann, Missouri.

Lois was born in Zanesville, Ohio on August 10, 1933, a daughter of the late Julius Karl & Florence Mary (Weiland) Braun.

She was united in marriage with Robert "Bob" Mueller in 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri. Lois and Robert raised their four children in Glendale, Missouri, attending Glendale Presbyterian Church. The couple fell in love with the romantic rolling hills of the Missouri River Valley and moved to New Haven, founding Robller Vineyard in 1990. Bob and Lois traveled the world and loved to watch the sunset, toasting with a glass of wine. The lovebirds held hands until the end.

Lois is survived by Robert, their four children, Sue (Dan) McCarthy of O'Fallon, Illinois; Jerry Mueller of New Haven, Missouri; Mary (Wayne) Mueller of St. Louis, Missouri; and Beth (Rob) Hyser of St. Louis, Missouri; by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren. Lois has had many beloved dogs over the decades, most recently Daisy, adopted from the Franklin County Humane Society.

Lois was a gracious and generous spirit, endlessly sharing her faith and creativity. Lois was the first National Quilting Association (NQA) accredited teacher in Missouri. She demonstrated quilting at the New Orleans World's Fair, and the Frontier Folklife Festival under the Arch. Lois was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven and the church's quilters group, the National Quilting Association, German Heritage organizations, and Missouri Cultural Heritage Master.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, December 13th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven, with Rev. David Poe officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Heifer Project International, Franklin County Humane Society or St. Peter's U.C.C. Quilters. C/O Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home.