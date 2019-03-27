Boehm, Lois Jean 87, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Roland E. Boehm for 68 years; loving mother of Michael R. (Mary) Boehm, Gregory W. (Lizbeth) Boehm, and Kimberly J. (Matthew) Weick; cherished grandmother of five; treasured great-grandmother of seven. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Helen Beckman, and her sister, Delores Catherine Ahlert. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 Madison Ave, (Washington). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jean Boehm.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019