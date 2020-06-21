Boulicault, Lois L. (Phillips)

Beloved wife of the late N. Leon Boulicault; dear mother of Marcel

(Donna) Boulicault, Victor (Laura) Boulicault, Darell (Lisa) Boulicault and Denise (Mark) Cutelli; dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 3; dear sister of Dewey (Ann) Phillips and Larry Phillips. She was preceded in death by a brother Gerald (Joann), and a sister Charlotte. Dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend.

Lois was a homemaker and an active member of the St. Louis Banjo Club, the St. Louis Ukulele Group and in her church. Donations to The Rock Church & Heartland Hospice.

Services: Memorial visit. 6/28 from 2-4 p.m. Service at 4 p.m. Both at The Rock Church (1601 Telegraph Rd. 63125)