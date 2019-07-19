Bockhorst, Lois M. (nee Dennis) entered into rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife of the late Ronald H. Bockhorst, Sr. Beloved mother of Paula (William) Lewis and Ronald H. Bockhorst, Jr. Dear grandma of Michael and Shawn Brown, Jacob and Keegan Bockhorst. Dear great-grandma of Bennett Brown. Dear sister of Carol Zapp and Dale (Sharon) Dennis. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Memorials to Zion United Methodist Church are appreciated. Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129), on Sunday (7/21/19) from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:30 a.m. followed by interment in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019