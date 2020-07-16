Hunleth, Lois M.

(nee Johns) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Hunleth; loving mother of Frank E. and Elizabeth Hunleth, Marilynn (Jim) Brown and Laura (Tim) Flaherty; loving grandmother, sister and aunt.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, July 17 from 3 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association appreciated. Private burial.