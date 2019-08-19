Richterkessing, Lois Mae

was called to her heavenly home on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 85. She handled a recent difficult diagnosis and disease with courage, dignity, and grace, and enjoyed her beloved family and friends to the end.

She is survived by her loving and devoted children Kay Richterkessing Wasden and her husband Fred, Joy Richterkessing Perrie and her husband Michael, and Tim Richterkessing and his wife Laurie; her cherished grandchildren Kate and Ben Wasden, Emily and Paul Cherry, and Emma, Eva, and Luke Richterkessing. She is also survived by her dear sister Carolyn Hollrah Wiegmann and sister-in-law Betty (Norman) Hollrah, as well as many dearly-loved nieces and nephews.

Lois is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick Richterkessing, her parents Martin and Martha (Jungermann) Hollrah, and siblings Kermit Hollrah and his wife Ruby, Harvey Hollrah and wife Verna, Marian Hollrah Bekebrede and husband Warren, Norman Hollrah, Virginia Hollrah Bekebrede and husband Henry, brother-in-law George Wiegmann, and Loraine Hollrah Bisanti and husband Sam.

Lois was born on May 19, 1934, in St. Charles. She married the love of her life, Fred Richterkessing, on November 2, 1957. Lois held several jobs in the area, working as a switchboard operator for Mallinckrodt Chemical Company, Conductron Corp., and ACF Industries, before attending St. Mary's College in O'Fallon beginning in 1976. She graduated in 1979 and became a Registered Nurse that year, working first at St. John's Mercy Hospital and then settling in to a long career at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Charles, retiring in 1997.

Lois' life was defined by her faith, which was deep and wide, accepting and inclusive. Growing up in the Immanuel Lutheran Church community, Lois and Fred were faithful members of Our Savior Lutheran Church for over 30 years. She had a loving impact on so many in her community, whether it was being a Stephen Minister or Hospice Volunteer, playing bridge, attending book club or Birthday Club, or going to exercise class.

Lois loved hiking, playing games, ice skating, skiing, golfing, bowling, gardening, sewing, cooking and entertaining, and dancing. She also enjoyed traveling and cruising, and made trips to Europe, Russia, the Philippines, Guatemala, Alaska, and China, to name a few. She was a loyal Cardinals fan and an avid reader.

She enjoyed a lifetime of learning and growing, both in knowledge and compassion. She was never too busy to help someone in need. And she was a fun person and loved to laugh. Her kindness, willingness to lend a hand or tackle a difficult project, her sense of fun and adventure, and her deep love for her family and friends will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lois' name to Girls not Brides, or The Helen Keller International Foundation.

Services: Vis. Tues., 8/20, 4-8 p.m., Baue 620 Jefferson St.; Vis. Wed., 8/21, 9 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, St. Charles, Service to follow at 10 a.m. Contact 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com