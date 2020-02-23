|
|
Wolff, Lois Mae
(nee Hafertepe) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wolff; loving mother of Bill (Kathy) Wolff Sr., Patty (Rick) Dreiling, Cathy Wolff, Terrie Wolff and Dottie (Tom) George; cherished grandmother of Jenny (Todd), Bill Jr., Ellen (Dave), Kelsey (Ross), Connor, Tyler, Allison and Nick; great-grandmother of Lucy, Nina, Reagan and Lydia; dear sister of Jean (the late Charles) Pisoni and the late Dolores Strinni; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Mon., Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic church for a 9 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. Donations to The or Variety, The Children's Charity of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020