Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic church
Lois Mae Wolff

Lois Mae Wolff Obituary

Wolff, Lois Mae

(nee Hafertepe) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wolff; loving mother of Bill (Kathy) Wolff Sr., Patty (Rick) Dreiling, Cathy Wolff, Terrie Wolff and Dottie (Tom) George; cherished grandmother of Jenny (Todd), Bill Jr., Ellen (Dave), Kelsey (Ross), Connor, Tyler, Allison and Nick; great-grandmother of Lucy, Nina, Reagan and Lydia; dear sister of Jean (the late Charles) Pisoni and the late Dolores Strinni; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Mon., Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic church for a 9 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. Donations to The or Variety, The Children's Charity of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
