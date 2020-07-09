Fridley, Lois Marie

(nee Clark), 90, formerly of Florissant, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, July 6, 2020. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence (nee Guether) Clark; husband of 65 years, Floyd "Lee" Fridley; one sister, Eleanor Woodman; and one brother-in-law, Ralph Woodman. She is survived by two children, Leisa R. Ujka (husband, Gary) and Lance Fridley; two grandchildren, Aimee Ujka and Matthew Fridley; one great grandchild, Caden Fridley; four brothers-in-law, Marvin I. Fridley (wife, Alda), Clyde Fridley (wife, Arlene), Daniel Fridley (wife Sandra), Robert Fridley (wife, Gloria); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

Lois was a longtime member of Harmony (formerly Stephan Memorial) and St. Andrew United Methodist Churches. She enjoyed arranging flowers for weddings and making jewelry out of beads. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Services: Funeral Service Live on the SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/shepardfuneralchapel/videos), Friday, July 10, 1 p.m. Private burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethesda Health Group Foundation for Bethesda Meadow, 1630 Des Peres Rd., Suite 290, St. Louis, MO 63131.

