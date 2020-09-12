1/
Lois P. Smith
Smith, Lois P.

(nee Welch) Asleep with Jesus on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved mother of Richard (Linda) Smith, Donna (Albert) Shawver, Daniel (fiance Connie Key) Smith, the late David (survived by Phyllis) Smith and Robert J. (survived by Colleen Dickhens) Smith; dear grandmother of 9 and the late Christopher Smith; great-grandmother of 13; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Welch (nee Wendt); our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Visitation Sunday, September 13, 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Service 12:00 NOON at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
