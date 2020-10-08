Wyman, Lois Rose

entered into eternal life fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, September 27, 2020. Dear daughter of the late George and Genevieve Wyman; dear sister of Arline (the late Eugene) Schmiedeke, Myrna, Harry (Ellen) and the late George (surviving Marian) and William (surviving Ellen) Wyman; beloved aunt of Julia (Juan) Blanco, Genevieve (Joe) Frank, Eugene Jr. (Jan), Katherine Rose, Gregory, Thomas (Beth) and Elizabeth Schmiedeke, Jessica (Karl) Dodson, and Leonard, Anna, Tamara, John, Theresa and Jason Wyman; great-aunt of Keating (Derek) Bruns, Vicente, George and Anna Blanco, Julian, Gabrielle, Gibson, Gwendolyn and Grady Schmiedeke, and Genevieve Dodson; and great-great aunt of Rose Bruns; our dear godmother, cousin and friend. Lois was devoted to her family, especially her nieces and nephews who will always be grateful for her unwavering and selfless support. Services: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave.; visitation at 9 a.m. , Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12th. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorial contributions to Our Lady of Sorrows Endowment Fund or Bishop DuBourg High School Educational Endowment appreciated.