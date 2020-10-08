1/
Lois Rose Wyman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wyman, Lois Rose

entered into eternal life fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, September 27, 2020. Dear daughter of the late George and Genevieve Wyman; dear sister of Arline (the late Eugene) Schmiedeke, Myrna, Harry (Ellen) and the late George (surviving Marian) and William (surviving Ellen) Wyman; beloved aunt of Julia (Juan) Blanco, Genevieve (Joe) Frank, Eugene Jr. (Jan), Katherine Rose, Gregory, Thomas (Beth) and Elizabeth Schmiedeke, Jessica (Karl) Dodson, and Leonard, Anna, Tamara, John, Theresa and Jason Wyman; great-aunt of Keating (Derek) Bruns, Vicente, George and Anna Blanco, Julian, Gabrielle, Gibson, Gwendolyn and Grady Schmiedeke, and Genevieve Dodson; and great-great aunt of Rose Bruns; our dear godmother, cousin and friend. Lois was devoted to her family, especially her nieces and nephews who will always be grateful for her unwavering and selfless support. Services: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave.; visitation at 9 a.m. , Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12th. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorial contributions to Our Lady of Sorrows Endowment Fund or Bishop DuBourg High School Educational Endowment appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved