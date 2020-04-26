Lois Toler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toler, Lois (nee Fitzler), Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Russell E. Toler Sr.; dear mother of Russell Jr (Duckhee), David (Wendy) and JoEllen Toler; dear sister of the late Mary O'Brien; our dear aunt and friend. Lois graduated for the St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1948) where she worked at the hospital as an RN for many years. Private family service. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved