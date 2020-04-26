Toler, Lois (nee Fitzler), Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Russell E. Toler Sr.; dear mother of Russell Jr (Duckhee), David (Wendy) and JoEllen Toler; dear sister of the late Mary O'Brien; our dear aunt and friend. Lois graduated for the St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1948) where she worked at the hospital as an RN for many years. Private family service. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON service.

