|
|
Bliss, Lois Wanslow loving wife of the late Malcolm A. Bliss II, died at age 82 peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2019. Born on December 9, 1936 in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of the late Buford Wanslow and Catherine Wanslow (nee Smith). Lois is survived by her brother Robert (Pat) Wanslow, three children Malcolm (Sarah Sivier Bliss and former wife Donna Weber Mueller) Bliss III, Robert (Cindy Alonso Hatfield and former wife Kim Hines Bliss) Bliss, Catherine (Clark Farrell) Bliss Foy, and eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be a private celebration. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019