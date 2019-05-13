Bisanti, Loraine (nee Hollrah), of St. Charles, MO, died May 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Sam Bisanti and cherished son Jim Bisanti; beloved mother of Marty (Dave) Garrison, Susan Bryan, Kristi Bisanti, and John (Lori) Bisanti; loving grandmother to Matt Garrison, Greg (Brooke) Garrison, Bryan (Ally) Garrison, Wendy (Tyler) Young, Katie Bryan, Taylor Bisanti, Kelly Hodge, Sam Bisanti, Emily Bisanti, Christian (Nicole) Cody, and Erin Cody; loving great-grandmother to Stella, Sal, and Annamarie Garrison, Kensley and Jersey Garrison, Breyson, Senna, and Porter Young, Jensen Culley, Grace and Charlie Hodge; devoted sister to Carolyn Wiegmann and Lois Richterkessing, and sister-in-law Betty Hollrah; and loving aunt and friend to many. Loraine loved her church and anything she could do to help in any way. She loved golf and playing cards. Loraine's greatest passion was her family, especially her grandkids and great- grandkids. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran General Fund and Heartland Hospice. Services: Vis. Tues., 5/14, 4-8 p.m., Baue, 620 Jefferson; 2nd Vis. Wed., 5/15, 10 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran, St. Charles. Contact 636-9401000 or visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 13, 2019