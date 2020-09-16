Bryant, Loraine C.

(nee Petry) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bryant; dear mother of Ruth (John) Newsom, Chuck (Judy) Bryant, Robert Bryant, Laura (Don) Torretta and Anita (Chris) Baranski; dear grandmother of 13; dear great-grandmother of 13; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Bryant was a past president of the Women's Credit Association, a member of the St. Vincent dePaul Society and an avid bingo player.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Paul Church, 15 Forest Knoll Dr. (Fenton), Thurs., Sept. 17, 1 p.m. Celebration of Life will continue at Kutis Affton Chapel, 4-7 p.m. Private interment.