Loraine C. Bryant
Bryant, Loraine C.

(nee Petry) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bryant; dear mother of Ruth (John) Newsom, Chuck (Judy) Bryant, Robert Bryant, Laura (Don) Torretta and Anita (Chris) Baranski; dear grandmother of 13; dear great-grandmother of 13; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Bryant was a past president of the Women's Credit Association, a member of the St. Vincent dePaul Society and an avid bingo player.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Paul Church, 15 Forest Knoll Dr. (Fenton), Thurs., Sept. 17, 1 p.m. Celebration of Life will continue at Kutis Affton Chapel, 4-7 p.m. Private interment.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Paul Church
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
