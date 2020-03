Hardt, Loraine C.

(nee Krohne), 95 Feb. 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin "Bud" Hardt; loving mother of Robert (Cheryl) Hardt and Lynda (the late Gary) Kamp; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kimberly) Reese, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Burzynski,, K.C. (Brenna) Kamp and the late Robert Hardt Jr. Blessed GG of 9

Services: Visitation Sun., Mar. 8, 12 to 4:30 p.m. at the Jay B. Smith Fenton Chapel with a Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m.