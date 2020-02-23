Rosenstrauch, Lore H.

February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Rosenstrauch for 69 wonderful years; Mother and mother-in-law of Susan (the late Barry) Hapner and Terry (Jessica) Rosenstrauch; dear grandmother of Kara (Michael) Dudley, Amanda (Michael) Whitacre, Jason (Jessica) Rosenstrauch and Nathaniel (Judith) Rosenstrauch; dear great-grandmother of Jordyn, Max, Evie, Dina, Hannah, Jacob and Noah.

Alfred and Lore were the original owners of Alro Heating and Cooling, which started in 1953. They were later joined in the family business by Terry and Jessica. Fred and Lore then retired to Florida in 1999.

Lore was active at the JCCA, she also hiked, was in a card club, and enjoyed swimming.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, 11:30 AM at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. 63132. Visitation from 11:00 until the time of service. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield.

