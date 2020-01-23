Loren L. Brandt Sr.

Brandt, Loren L. Sr.

passed away on 1.20.2020 at the age of 93. Husband of Deloris (Laurie) Brandt; son of Raymond and Hilda Eleanora Brandt, step-son of Edith Brandt; father of Deborah Brandt, Donna Konradi, Loren Brandt Jr, and Raymond Brandt; step-father of Becky Woodside and Melissa Dietrich; brother of the late Lorraine Jungers and Joy Jones; grandfather to 11 and uncle to many.

Memorial Contributions in Loren's honor may be made to 100 Neediest Cases.

Services: Visitation will be held Sun., Jan. 26, from 4 -8 pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs,Service Mon., Jan. 27, 9-30 am, same location. Visit Baue.com for more information.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
