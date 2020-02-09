St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar
401 S. Lindbergh
1924 - 2020
Lorene Griesedieck Obituary

Griesedieck, Lorene

(nee Jersig), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Frank Griesedieck, Jr., dear sister of Kathleen Kuper (late Charlie Kuper), dear mother of 10 children: Kathy Heinzerling (Bill), Laurie Ahner (David), Mary Sperling (Jac), Nancy Skaggs (Clayton), Alvin Frank Griesedieck III, Sarah Griesedieck, Tom Griesedieck (Julie Wiegand), David Griesedieck (Barbara), Elizabeth Griesedieck, Julie Wurdack (Bill). Dear grandmother of 23 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and relatives.

Services: Visitation Fri., Feb. 14, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass Sat., 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar, 401 S. Lindbergh, 63131. Interment, Calvary. Full obituary at boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Remember
