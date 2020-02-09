|
Griesedieck, Lorene
(nee Jersig), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Frank Griesedieck, Jr., dear sister of Kathleen Kuper (late Charlie Kuper), dear mother of 10 children: Kathy Heinzerling (Bill), Laurie Ahner (David), Mary Sperling (Jac), Nancy Skaggs (Clayton), Alvin Frank Griesedieck III, Sarah Griesedieck, Tom Griesedieck (Julie Wiegand), David Griesedieck (Barbara), Elizabeth Griesedieck, Julie Wurdack (Bill). Dear grandmother of 23 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and relatives.
Services: Visitation Fri., Feb. 14, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass Sat., 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar, 401 S. Lindbergh, 63131. Interment, Calvary. Full obituary at boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020