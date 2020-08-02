1/1
Lorene Pfeifer
Pfeifer, Lorene

(nee Rohr) passed away from natural causes on July 31, 2020 at the age of 87, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Daniel J. Pfeifer and three very dear daughters, Lou Ann Wilcox (Tom), Susan Carothers (Grant) and Jean Vandegriff (Dale); four precious grandchildren, Michael (Tina) Carothers, Daniel III (Beth), Grace and Sophie Vandegriff as well as four step-grandchildren Will, Bridget Lolli (Josie), Michael (Breana Timlin) and Colleen Wilcox; and great-grandchildren Leo, Sofia, Carter and Sawyer.

Born in Munjor, Kan., Lorene was the youngest of eight children. Preceding her in death were her siblings Tony, Clarence, Irene, Mary Ann, Al and Eugene. Her remaining brother Julius (Mary Jane) Rohr, resides in Wichita, Kan.

Besides being a loving and devoted wife and parent, Lorene worked in retail sales. Her love of God and passion for her faith led her to volunteer as a school nurse, Bible study leader, catechism teacher, hospital volunteer, prison minister and leader of parenting groups. In later years, she was a tutor for Oasis and volunteered for the Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service. She maintained relationships over the years with her many nieces and nephews and cherished her longtime friends. She was known for her deep faith, intercessory prayer and affirmation of others. We will miss her encouragement and recognition. She set a great example for us all and did it with a mischievous sense of humor.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church, 4112 McClay Rd, St Charles, MO. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Philippine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service or the charity of your choice. Visit Baue.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
