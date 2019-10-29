Aurich, Lorene V.

(nee Leimbach) 93, of Black Jack, M, died October 27, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born July 14, 1926, in Pocohontas, MO. She is survived by her children Julia (Joseph) Mansker, Janine Oehrke, and Jaclyn (Randy) Bradd; grandchildren Allison (Doug) Ludwig, Evan (Alexandra) Mansker, and Jeremy Oehrke; great-grandchildren Cole and Grayson Ludwig; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of serice Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL. Interment Laurel Hills in Woodson Terrace, MO.