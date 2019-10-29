Lorene V. Aurich

Service Information
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL
62298
(618)-939-6121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Aurich, Lorene V.

(nee Leimbach) 93, of Black Jack, M, died October 27, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born July 14, 1926, in Pocohontas, MO. She is survived by her children Julia (Joseph) Mansker, Janine Oehrke, and Jaclyn (Randy) Bradd; grandchildren Allison (Doug) Ludwig, Evan (Alexandra) Mansker, and Jeremy Oehrke; great-grandchildren Cole and Grayson Ludwig; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of serice Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL. Interment Laurel Hills in Woodson Terrace, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
