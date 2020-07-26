Lorenz Kaiser

Kaiser, Lorenz

age 75, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Annemarie Kaiser (nee Barwick) for 45 years; dearest father of Julie (Chris) Belloli and Michael (Shawn) Kaiser; loving grandfather of Austin, Connor, Blake, Logan and Kaden Belloli, Dean and Von Kaiser, Zachary and Olivia Wiese; dear brother of Katharina (the late Peter) Freiling and the late Thomas (survived by Franciska) Kaiser and Maria (survived by Rudi) Sterzl; dear son-in-law of Eva and the late Ernest Barwick; dear brother-in-law of Kurt (Karen) Barwick; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Member of German Cultural Society and Parishioner at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tues., July 28, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials to American Heart Association or St. Justin the Martyr Parish appreciated. Visitation Mon., 4-8 p.m.