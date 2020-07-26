1/
Lorenz Kaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaiser, Lorenz

age 75, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Annemarie Kaiser (nee Barwick) for 45 years; dearest father of Julie (Chris) Belloli and Michael (Shawn) Kaiser; loving grandfather of Austin, Connor, Blake, Logan and Kaden Belloli, Dean and Von Kaiser, Zachary and Olivia Wiese; dear brother of Katharina (the late Peter) Freiling and the late Thomas (survived by Franciska) Kaiser and Maria (survived by Rudi) Sterzl; dear son-in-law of Eva and the late Ernest Barwick; dear brother-in-law of Kurt (Karen) Barwick; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Member of German Cultural Society and Parishioner at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tues., July 28, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials to American Heart Association or St. Justin the Martyr Parish appreciated. Visitation Mon., 4-8 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved