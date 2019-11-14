Scire, Loreto "Luigi"
80, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tues. 11/12/19. Beloved husband of the late Mimi (nee' Campisi) Scire; loving father of Luigi (Tina) and Giovanni; wonderful loving and fun "Nono" of Luigi Anthony Jr, Gian Paul, Paul Loreto, Julia Ann, and Isabella Dominique; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Vis. Fri, Nov. 15, 4-8pm, Calcaterra Funeral Home 5140 Daggett Ave. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Sat, Nov. 16, 10am, Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. ILO flowers, contributions to National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows or Masses are greatly appreciated. www.calcaterrafuneral.com