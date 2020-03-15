St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Loretta Muessig
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Weingarten, MO
Loretta E. Muessig Obituary

Muessig, Loretta E.

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Daughter of the late August and Thekla Muessig. Our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians, Weingarten, Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday at Church, 11 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
More information