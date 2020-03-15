|
|
Muessig, Loretta E.
baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Daughter of the late August and Thekla Muessig. Our dear cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians, Weingarten, Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday at Church, 11 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020