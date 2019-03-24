St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Loretta J. Ploesser

Loretta J. Ploesser Obituary
Ploesser, Loretta J. (nee Frisch), 92, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herman H. Ploesser; dearest mother of Steve (Mary) Ploesser, Susan (Ron) Beyer, Herm (Sandi) Ploesser, Sharon McKay, Jerry (Jenny) Ploesser, Carl (Sue) Ploesser, Debbie (Rob) Needy and Mike (Meghan) Ploesser. 60 kids called her Grandma including the late Zachary Ploesser; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Sunday, March 24 from 3-8 p.m. then taken to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church Monday, March 25 for visitation from 10:15 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John Vianney High School or de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
