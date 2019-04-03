Bottini, Loretta M. (nee Tepe) Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Louis M. Bottini; loving mother of Lance Bottini and the late Vicki Bottini; cherished grandmother of Anthony, Frank, Mary Beth and Vincent; our loving sister, sister-in-law aunt, great aunt and friend. In Lieu of flowers donations in Loretta's name may be made to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill 2315 Macklind Ave St. Louis, MO 63110. Mrs. Bottini her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.Condolences may be offered at www.calcaterrafuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019