Billings, Loretta Mae (nee Ward), Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sat., April 6, 2019. Loving wife for 67 years of John Jack Billings; beloved mother of Marsha (Greg) Coonrod, Kevin (Karlynn) Billings and Paul Billings (Fiancé Kathleen Landwehr); dear grandmother of Megan Coonrod (Colleen Gale), Molly (Mike) Krejci, Maureen Coonrod (Nate Masterson), Kailey (Wesley) Connor and Kelsey (Austin) Wolff; dear great grandmother of Morgan and Malcolm; cherished mother of her loving pets Baron and Sunny; dear sister of the late Raymond Ward; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. Services: Visitation at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Wed., April 10 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2218 N. Warson Rd., on Thurs., April 11 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Valhalla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019