Stochl, Loretta 'Gail'

(nee Hope) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Stochl; dear mother of Mark and Joe Stochl, Sherry Clark, Rick Stochl and the late Kathy O'Neal and Michael Stochl; dear sister of Lynn Hope; our dear mother-in-law, grandmother of 17, great- grandmother of 12, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Gail was a friend of West County Spinners and her Lindbergh High School Girls 'Club'.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 19, 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Jesuit Hall Retirement Community connect.jesuitscentralsouthern.org/donate.