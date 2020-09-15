1/
Loretta "Gail" Stochl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stochl, Loretta 'Gail'

(nee Hope) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Stochl; dear mother of Mark and Joe Stochl, Sherry Clark, Rick Stochl and the late Kathy O'Neal and Michael Stochl; dear sister of Lynn Hope; our dear mother-in-law, grandmother of 17, great- grandmother of 12, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Gail was a friend of West County Spinners and her Lindbergh High School Girls 'Club'.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 19, 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Jesuit Hall Retirement Community connect.jesuitscentralsouthern.org/donate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved