Swartstrom, Loretta "Joanie"

(nee' Barrett) asleep with Jesus August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Swartstrom. The greatest and most dedicated mother of Diane Copithorne (Richard), Denny (Diane), Mary Struebing (Denny), Joyce Jetton (Dave), John, and Joann Nettelhorst (Tom). Beloved grandmother of 14 and great- grandmother of 24. Beloved aunt to the Jones (Pete, Penny, Tom, Mary Ann and the late Mike), Barrett's, Lyman's and Thornton's. Beloved friend to many.

Services: Funeral services at Archway Memorial Chapel Hazelwood, MO, August 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mass St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, August 19 at 10 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery to be reunited with Norm. www.archwaychapel.com

REST IN PEACE MOM, you will never have to drive with Diane again.