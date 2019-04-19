|
|
Johnson, Loretta W. (nee Grimm), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Mon., April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence G. Johnson; dear mother of Daniel (Michele) Johnson, Barbara (Greg) Piel and Debra (Mike) Schilling; dear grandmother of Stephanie (Josh) Boldt, Lindsay (Bryan) Sauter, Megan (Andrew) Hoy, Meredith (Mike) Nickler, Wendy (Wayne) Howery, Monica (Dave) Brand, Ted Johnson, Joe, Kathryn and Kevin Schilling; dear sister of Vilma (Cornelius) Coughlin, Dorothy (the late Art) Arnitz and the late John (Beverly) Grimm; our dear great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., April 24, 9:30 a.m. to Mary, Mother of The Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Contributions to de Greeff Hospice, 10024 Kennerly Rd. 63128, Macular Degeneration Assoc., PO Box 20256, Sarasota, FL 34267 or Masses preferred. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019