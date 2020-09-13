Cova, Lorraine A.

On September 8, 2020, Lorraine A. Cova, (nee Specht), devoted mother to her beloved son, Frederick G. Amad, passed away at age 89. Born in St. Louis, MO to George Specht, Jr., and Rachel Specht (nee DeWandle).

She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020. at Kutis Funeral Home (10151 Gravois Rd.) from 4 to 7 pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Mercy Hospice South-DeGreef Hospice House. Additional details at:

www.KutisFuneralHomes.com or call 314-842-4458