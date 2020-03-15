|
Finley, Lorraine A.
(nee Obermeyer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Finley; dear mother of Patricia Finley, Antoinette "Toni" (Willard) Hodges, Capt. Theodore "Ted" (Margaret) Finley, Theresa "Terri" (the late Richard) Gabler, Kathleen Finley; proud grandmother of Joe, Anne, Kathleen, Mary, Joe, Rebecca, Alice, Thomas, Katie, Tom, Greg and Christian; loving GiGi of Evan, Matthew, Killian, Reagan, Carson and Anthony; dear aunt, sister, sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many.
Services: Funeral Mass Thurs., Mar. 19, 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville with visitation a half hour prior to service at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. Visitation Wed. 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020