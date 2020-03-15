St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Rd
Ellisville, MO
View Map
Lorraine A. Finley


1924 - 2020
Lorraine A. Finley Obituary

Finley, Lorraine A.

(nee Obermeyer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Finley; dear mother of Patricia Finley, Antoinette "Toni" (Willard) Hodges, Capt. Theodore "Ted" (Margaret) Finley, Theresa "Terri" (the late Richard) Gabler, Kathleen Finley; proud grandmother of Joe, Anne, Kathleen, Mary, Joe, Rebecca, Alice, Thomas, Katie, Tom, Greg and Christian; loving GiGi of Evan, Matthew, Killian, Reagan, Carson and Anthony; dear aunt, sister, sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass Thurs., Mar. 19, 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville with visitation a half hour prior to service at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. Visitation Wed. 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
