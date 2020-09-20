1/
Lorraine A. Wandling
{ "" }
Wandling, Lorraine A.

(nee Higgins)-Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday September 16, 2020 at age 92 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Russell Wandling; loving mother of Cathy (Tom) Oster, Cindy (the late Chris) Day, Tim (Carolyn) Wandling, Tom (Debbie) Wandling, Connie (Don) Nason, Mary (the late Kevin) Albert; dear Nana grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 16; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, September 20, 4-8 p.m. and on Monday, September 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. then to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions appreciated to St. Vincent DePaul Society.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
