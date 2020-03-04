|
Kinman, Lorraine Bakersmith
(nee Wayne) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Wayne D. Kinman and the late Richard J. Bakersmith; dear mother of Thomas (Karla) Bakersmith, Christine (Michael) Dunk, Carol (Greg) Domian, Richard (Linda) Bakersmith, Lynn (Stephen) Weiss, Brian (Mary Jane) Kinman, Peter (Renee) Kinman, Jeffrey Kinman, Ellen (Mark) Schrum and Vincent (Susan) Kinman; dear grandmother of 21, great-grandmother of 10; sister of Archie (Harriette) Wayne and Margaret (Thomas Sehr) Wayne. Dear sister-in-law of Thomas P. Bakersmith. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Mar. 7, 9:30 a.m. with Mass Celebrated at St. John Paul II (formerly St. Dominic Savio) Catholic Church, 7748 Mackenzie Rd., 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Affton Christian Food Pantry (4960 Heege Rd., 63123) appreciated. Visitation Fri. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020