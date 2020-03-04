St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Kinman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Bakersmith Kinman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Bakersmith Kinman Obituary

Kinman, Lorraine Bakersmith

(nee Wayne) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Wayne D. Kinman and the late Richard J. Bakersmith; dear mother of Thomas (Karla) Bakersmith, Christine (Michael) Dunk, Carol (Greg) Domian, Richard (Linda) Bakersmith, Lynn (Stephen) Weiss, Brian (Mary Jane) Kinman, Peter (Renee) Kinman, Jeffrey Kinman, Ellen (Mark) Schrum and Vincent (Susan) Kinman; dear grandmother of 21, great-grandmother of 10; sister of Archie (Harriette) Wayne and Margaret (Thomas Sehr) Wayne. Dear sister-in-law of Thomas P. Bakersmith. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Mar. 7, 9:30 a.m. with Mass Celebrated at St. John Paul II (formerly St. Dominic Savio) Catholic Church, 7748 Mackenzie Rd., 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Affton Christian Food Pantry (4960 Heege Rd., 63123) appreciated. Visitation Fri. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now