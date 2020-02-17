St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Lorraine C. Burns

Lorraine C. Burns Obituary

Burns, Lorraine C.

(nee Kolbe), Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Burns; loving mother of Susan (Michael) Klenc, Sandra (Edward) Magee, Stacy (John) Garger and the late Sally Burns; dear grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 16; dear sister of Eileen Murphy; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, February 19, 9:45 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (St. Louis Chapter) or Friends of Kids with Cancer. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
