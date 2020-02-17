|
Burns, Lorraine C.
(nee Kolbe), Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Burns; loving mother of Susan (Michael) Klenc, Sandra (Edward) Magee, Stacy (John) Garger and the late Sally Burns; dear grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 16; dear sister of Eileen Murphy; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, February 19, 9:45 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (St. Louis Chapter) or Friends of Kids with Cancer. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020