1/
Lorraine D. Kendall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kendall, Lorraine D.

(nee Wernig) passed away August 14, 2020, at the age of 93. Wife of the late James E. Kendall Sr.; mother to Jim (the late Barbara) and Janet (Bill Gibbs). She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Wernig and his wife Elizabeth. She was an aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of life will take place at a future date. Contributions may be made to AFAF Foundation (Anything for a Friend) 3921 Roundtable Ct., St. Louis MO 63129 or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff at the deGreeff Hospice House for the wonderful care provided. A Kutis South County Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved