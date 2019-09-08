|
|
Dendtler, Lorraine "Laurie"
Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born October 30, 1942 in Mineola, New York, the daughter of Mildred and William Enos. She graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA in 1964.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dale; her children Jennifer (Mike) Hojnacki and Emily (Tim) Nolan; grandchildren, Grace and Lucy Morris, Michael and Emily Hojnacki, Christopher and Katie Nolan.
Services: Memorial service Monday, September 9th, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019