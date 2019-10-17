Gnecco, Lorraine

72, of University City (originally Amityville, NY), died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with a very aggressive cancer. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Howard Legomsky, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Kathryn Erena Legomsky and Anne Rusk Legomsky; the adoring grandmother of Lola June Delano, Kai Nathaniel Posner, and Marco Rusk Posner; the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Gnecco; the sister of Stephan Andrew Gnecco, Rusk Victor Gnecco, and the late Christopher Giles Gnecco; mother-in-law of William Delano and Michael Posner; sister-in-law of Jeanne Gnecco, Diane Legomsky, Donald Abel, and Joanne Legomsky; and daughter-in-law of the late Jack and Pauline Legomsky. Lorraine was full of life, a warm and caring person who loved people. Her vitality, smile, friendliness, generosity, kindness, inquisitive mind, and active volunteer spirit made her a beloved member of the community and a dear friend to so many. Lorraine loved travel, opera, reading, and parties, but most of all her family and friends. She will be so deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNICEF by visiting www.unicefusa.org.

Services: There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 18, at the Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Boulevard, in University City. A brief service and burial will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 West Florissant Avenue, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (please meet inside front gate of cemetery at 10:45 a.m.) on Saturday, October 19. A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com.

