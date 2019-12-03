Briggs, Lorraine Hood

Lorraine Hood Briggs, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed from this life on November 27, 2019. Born August 22, 1923, in Justin, Texas, Lorraine, daughter of Marguerite Spencer Hood and Lee Hood, was the eldest of three daughters. Lorraine was an art therapist, active member of Union Avenue Christian Church, and mother of four. She grew up in Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, graduating with an art degree from Phillips University, Enid, Oklahoma. She later earned a Master's Degree in Art Therapy from Lindenwood College and was the art therapist at Edgewood Children's Center. While attending Enid High School, she met her husband of 70 years, William Briggs. Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1942, and on leave, they were married June 6, 1944. Lorraine and Bill lived in several cities, including Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Seattle, Washington D.C., and St. Louis, as he pursued his career as an aeronautical engineer. Lorraine's artistic skills and her innate sense of style shone through in all her endeavors, including her love of drawing, gourmet cooking, designing and sewing beautiful clothing for her family, teaching piano lessons, and cultivating African violets and roses.

Lorraine and Bill raised their children in Disciples of Christ Churches, and in 1964 became faithful members of Union Avenue Christian Church in St. Louis, assuming numerous leadership roles, including as teachers of the young adult Century Class. She was proud of the music and arts programs at Union Avenue, supporting many displays of paintings and photographs there. She was also an early advocate for and supporter of the Union Avenue Opera Company.

Lorraine and Bill traveled extensively in retirement. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she dearly loved her family. She is survived by her sisters, Janice Hood Newman of Alexandria, VA, and Annadale Hood Bouchez of Westlake Village, CA; her children, son Eugene Stephen Briggs II and daughter-in-law Sandra Searcy Briggs of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter Cynthia Anne Briggs and son-in-law Thomas O'Brien of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter Julia Louise Briggs Doverspike of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and son Spencer Gentry Briggs and daughter-in-law Ann White Briggs of Clearwater, Florida. Her grandchildren and spouses are grandson Andrew Gentry Briggs and wife, Rachelle Norman Briggs of Ft. Worth, Texas; granddaughter Jessica Marie Doverspike Roder and husband John Roder of Anchorage, Alaska; grandson Daniel Leon Doverspike and wife Kim Stephenson Doverspike of Sandy, Utah; granddaughter Joy Lorraine Davis and husband Shane Zachary Davis of Bozeman, Montana; grandson Keith William Doverspike of Youngstown, Ohio; granddaughter Julia Maureen O?Brien of St. Louis, Missouri; grandson William Thomas O?Brien of Washington, D.C.; grandson Eric Stephen Briggs of Clearwater, Florida; and granddaughter Gemma Elizabeth Briggs of Clearwater, Florida. Her great grandchildren are Kallie Lynn Doverspike and Brooklyn Ruth Doverspike of Sandy, Utah; Indigo Joy Roder, Matteo Caleb Roder, and Leon Calder Roder of Anchorage, Alaska; Shane Marie Davis, Paul William Davis, and Kurtis Cole Davis of Bozeman, Montana; and Lila Lorraine Briggs of Fort Worth, TX. Memorial Services will be held on December 27, 2019, at Union Avenue Christian Church of St. Louis. Memorial gifts may be made to Union Avenue Opera.

Services: 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, Union Avenue Christian Church, St. Louis, MO.