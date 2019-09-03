St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Sansoucie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine J. Sansoucie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine J. Sansoucie Obituary

Sansoucie, Lorraine J.

(nee Weigel) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, August 30, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney J. Sansoucie; beloved mother of Terry (Kathy), Betty Watts, Mary, Gerry, the late Larry and Barry Sansoucie. She had 24 grandkids, 28 great-grandkids, 5 great-great-grandkids.

Lorraine sold hot dogs for various functions at St. Vincent dePaul for over 50 years.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois Ave., Thursday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Vincent DePaul Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or Masses, please make contributions "In Memory of Lorraine Sansoucie" to "Meals" care of St. Vincent DePaul Church, 1408 So. 10th St., 63104. Visitation Wednesday, 3 till 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now