|
|
Sansoucie, Lorraine J.
(nee Weigel) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, August 30, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney J. Sansoucie; beloved mother of Terry (Kathy), Betty Watts, Mary, Gerry, the late Larry and Barry Sansoucie. She had 24 grandkids, 28 great-grandkids, 5 great-great-grandkids.
Lorraine sold hot dogs for various functions at St. Vincent dePaul for over 50 years.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois Ave., Thursday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Vincent DePaul Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or Masses, please make contributions "In Memory of Lorraine Sansoucie" to "Meals" care of St. Vincent DePaul Church, 1408 So. 10th St., 63104. Visitation Wednesday, 3 till 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019