(Meretsky), October 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joe Finbloom; beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She passed away at the age of 91.

Lorraine was married to Joe Finbloom on August 20, 1950. They were married for 45 years, residing in University City and Chesterfield, Missouri, until Joe's passing in 1995. For the past 3 years Lorraine resided at a senior living residence in Carmel Indiana, near her son Norm Finbloom. Lorraine was born on February 19, 1928. She was one of three daughters of Israel "Slaw"and Rose Meretsky of Windsor Ontario, Canada.

Lorraine is survived by her children Alan (Karen) Finbloom, Karen Meyers and Norm (Dawn) Finbloom; sister Marlene "Mimi" Waronoff; grandchildren Laura Finbloom, Rachel (Jonathan) Shapiro, Lisa (Mark) Hirsch, Scott (Caitlin) Meyers, and Jenna Finbloom; great-grandchildren Joshua and Zachary Shapiro, Jake and Paxton Hirsch and Quinn Meyers. In addition to her parents and Joe, Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister Wilma Kaner and grandson Brett Finbloom.

Lorraine will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor, charming wit, delicious cooking, her love for dogs, and most of all, her love for her family. Lorraine's dear senior caregivers often said she was one of a kind and how "sweet" Lorraine was to them.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, October 23, 1:30 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield. Contributions in the memory of Lorraine Finbloom may be made to the . Please visit

