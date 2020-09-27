Wildermuth, Lorraine Marie

went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on September 25, 2020. Born June 21, 1919, she was the 9th of 10 children of Theodore and Bertha (nee Beck) Wildermuth in Pinckneyville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by sisters Adele, Lillian, Cecelia, and Laura, and brothers Ervin, Clinton, Walter, and Herbert.

She was an 85-year member of Holy Cross Ev. Lutheran Church, where she sang in the youth and adult choirs, and served as an Ambassador on the weekends. She appreciated the music of J. S. Bach as well as contemporary artists.

Lorraine enjoyed a large and loving family including her sister, Irma Wagner, nieces and nephews, Roger (Judy) Wagner, Glen (Becky) Wildermuth, Kay (Bill) Knox, and Kim (Jerry) Parsons. She has 8 great-nieces and nephews, Jon (Jenna) Parsons, Laura (Josh) Potts, Melissa Eddy, Dan Clark, Scott (Katie) Wildermuth, Stephen Wildermuth, Cotie (Chris) Ruby, and Barrett Knox. Her great-great nieces and nephews include Canon and Caris Ruby, Jaron Berner, Evan Potts, Sean Betts, Ashley Campbell, Trey (Lecia) Fritsche, Gia Parsons, Jessie Barge, and Ryan Wildermuth. She also has 4 great-great-great nieces and nephews, Grayson Fritsche, Gabby Collins, and Gracie and Kaiden Smith. She was Godmother to three children.

Lorraine attended Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, graduating with honors in 1938. After graduation she went to work at Procter and Gamble, where she worked for 50 years holding various positions in the plant and office. Her favorite activity was posting stock-split notices on the bulletin boards. She retired as administrative assistant to the Human Resources manager as well as the plant nurse assistant. She was loved and respected by the employees there.

While working, she also studied at Washington University, Miss Hickey's Secretarial School, and Patricia Stephens modeling school. She was a member of Beta Chi, a professional businesswomen's sorority.

Her hobbies included reading, cards, joking with people, and traveling. She read the Wall Street Journal and Post-Dispatch daily, and loved playing Pinochle and Bingo. She traveled to 48 of the 50 states as well as Canada, Cuba, Mexico, and Europe.

Lorraine's advice to the younger generation was to work hard, keep a good sense of humor, spend money wisely, and read trustworthy writings. She credited healthy habits and good genes for her longevity, and was thankful for good health for so many years. She considered obeying God and living by His example the most important things a person can do. She was always an angel to us.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 30, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery.