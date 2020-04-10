Wilson, Lorraine 'Raine' N.

Lorraine 'Raine' N. Wilson (nee Bidleman) Sunrise October 9, 1960, Sunset Sunday April 5, 2020. Beloved mother of William Wilson (Angela). Loving grandmother of Carly and Will. Beloved daughter of the late James H. Bidleman and Lorraine M Bidleman. Dear sister of Jane Bidleman, Barbara (Mark) Skillington, the late Thomas Bidleman and the late Michael Bidleman. Loving aunt of Kara Skillington and Amanda Sullentrup. Special friend of Jane and Brian King. Dear relative and friend of many others including many four paw friends. Raine was an extremely generous and loving person with an enormous heart. Her life was filled with many acts of kindness, adoration, and giving. The majority of her professional career Raine drove a bus for Ferguson-Florissant school district. She absolutely loved her job and cherished the opportunity to interact and impact so many kids each day. Over the years Raine hosted many foreign exchange students that loved her dearly and appreciated her generosity. No matter what challenges or tribulations Raine faced, she always had a big smile on her face. We should all aspire to be as selfless, generous, and loving as Raine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Raine's honor to Hooties Rescue Haven http://www.hootiesrescue.org/donate.

Services: Services are planned for a later date