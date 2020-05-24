Lorraine T. Sanchez
Sanchez, Lorraine T. (nee Kubisak), Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jule "Chu Chu" Sanchez; loving mother of Brian and Steven (Judy) Sanchez; dear grandmother of Alissa, Haleigh and Nick; dear great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, friend and mother to all she met. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 27, 11 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAY
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
