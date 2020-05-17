Odyniec, Lottie passed away on May 1st, 2020. Lottie was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Warsaw, Poland to Frank and Walena (nee Dabrowska) Bowooznik. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years, John Odyniec, and their two daughters, Donna and Wanda. Services: A graveside service will be held May 20th, 1:30pm at, CALVARY CEMETERY, Saint Louis, MO. Arrangements under the direction of Hutchens Funeral Homes.



