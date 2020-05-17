Lottie Odyniec
1927 - 2020
Odyniec, Lottie passed away on May 1st, 2020. Lottie was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Warsaw, Poland to Frank and Walena (nee Dabrowska) Bowooznik. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years, John Odyniec, and their two daughters, Donna and Wanda. Services: A graveside service will be held May 20th, 1:30pm at, CALVARY CEMETERY, Saint Louis, MO. Arrangements under the direction of Hutchens Funeral Homes.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
01:30 PM
CALVARY CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
