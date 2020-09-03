Hollrah Creber, Lou Ann

Lou Ann (Hollrah) Creber, loving wife, mother and friend passed away peacefully in her Richmond, Virginia home on the morning of August 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Lou was born in January of 1941 to 2nd-generation Sooners in Clinton, Oklahoma. She graduated from Elk City High School in 1959. She attended OU and was a 'Boomer Sooner' her whole life. She was passionate about her Okie roots. She moved to Missouri in the 60's and to Phoenix, Arizona in the 80's. The desert was truly her special and happy place. Creative, intellectual and altruistic, Lou dedicated her life to serving others. She was president of the PTA at her children's elementary school, an active church choir member at King of Kings Lutheran Church in St. Louis, a partner at J&L Realty in St. Louis, an officer at both Hamiltonian Federal in St. Louis and Southwestern Savings in Phoenix. She went on to serve on the board of the Arizona Cactus Pine Girl Scouts, sang with the Sweet Adelines and served as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) to many children in Phoenix. Lou was also a small business owner. She owned Window Works in Ahwatukee, AZ and was a broker with Keller Williams in Tempe, AZ. Her love of textiles inspired her to design and teach others to create original weavings to commemorate special occasions or lives lost. 'Weaving a Life' was a passion of hers. In recent years, Lou enjoyed the company of her many friends, staff and bridge partners at St. Mary's Woods in Richmond, VA along with frequent visits from grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Creber, and her son, Robert J. Hollrah. She is survived by her daughters Michelle (Blauser) Hollrah and Elizabeth (Vranas) Hollrah, her 7 adored grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family that she was crazy about and who loved her well. Because of COVID-19, a private family memorial was held on August 21, 2020.