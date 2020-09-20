1/1
Louis C. Brock
Brock , Louis C.

The Horatio Alger Association

mourns the loss of Louis "Lou" Brock, baseball legend and 2002 Horatio Alger Award recipient. Mr. Brock was a generous philanthropist who was dedicated to advancing the Association's mission of ensuring the American dream for future generations. His contributions have helped provide scholarships for students who have experienced significant adversity and financial hardship but remain dedicated to pursuing higher education.

We are grateful to Mr. Brock for his support of our organization and extend our deepest condolences to his Life Partner Jacqueline, and his family and friends.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
